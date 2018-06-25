Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man is hospitalized after being shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Northwest 23rd Court at an apartment complex across from the First Baptist Church of Brownsville.

The victim, identified by family members as Terrance Reeters, was shot several times and taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Family members told CBS4 News they heard multiple gunshots and then realized it was their family member who was hurt.

They also said he was shot as many as 17 times.

Shell casings litter the street.

The family members say Reeters was may have been caught in the middle of a neighborhood argument.

Reeters is in critical condition and undergoing multiple surgeries.

Police say they do not have any suspects in custody.