MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat’s bounce-back season ended with a disappointing playoff performance and quick exit from the postseason.

Since then, there have been many questions that are hanging over the Heat as the offseason moves forward.

On Monday, the Heat released its 2018-19 preseason schedule.

It’s highlighted by three home games at American Airlines Arena, all played in the span of five days.

The home schedule starts with a matchup against cross-state rival Orlando on October 8th.

Miami will begin the preseason on September 30th when they face the Spurs in San Antonio.

Here is the full Miami Heat preseason schedule:

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET)

Sept. 30 at San Antonio AT&T Center 5:00 PM

Oct. 2 at Charlotte Spectrum Center 7:00 PM

Oct. 5 at Washington Capital One Arena 7:00 PM

Oct. 8 vs. Orlando AmericanAirlines Arena 7:30 PM

Oct. 10 vs. New Orleans AmericanAirlines Arena 7:30 PM

Oct. 12 vs. Atlanta AmericanAirlines Arena 8:00 PM