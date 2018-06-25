Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just when you thought you had seen everything on South Florida roadways, along comes something that makes you shake your head.
It happened last Sunday, at around 8 p.m.
A man was seen on the hood of a speeding black Mercedes Benz on the southbound I-95 Express Lanes.
The video caught by another driver shows a man wearing a white tank top and black shorts, clinging to the hood of the car while chatting on the phone.
The Twitter video, shot by @danimidah, had gone viral by Monday afternoon with more than 359,000 views.
The Florida Highway Patrol says it is investigating the incident.