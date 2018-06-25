Filed Under:Heather Locklear, Local TV

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSMiami) — Actress Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of battering a police officer and emergency personnel.

(Courtesy: Ventura County Jail)

Locklear, 56, was arrested late Sunday night and booked early Monday morning, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. She was held on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday.

This is the second time this year the “Melrose Place” actress been arrested.

In February, Locklear was also arrested on suspicion for domestic violence and battering a police officer. Just last week, she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

 

