Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Rapper XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Sad!” and his two albums have landed in the Top 10, after his death.

Billboard reports that the rapper’s song, which originally peaked at No. 7, jumps from No. 52 to No. 1 this week, supplanting Drake’s “Nice for What.”

The 20-year-old died last week after being shot in South Florida.

His recent album — called “?” — jumped from No. 24 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It debuted at No. 1 in March. His gold-certified 2017 debut, “17,” leaps to No. 7 from No. 60.

XXXTentacion’s music is heavily streamed on Spotify and other platforms.

A memorial for the performer will be held Wednesday at BB&T Center in Sunrise, a 20,000 seat arena.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)