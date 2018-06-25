Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz plans to tour a tender-age immigrant children shelter in Cutler Bay Monday.

Saturday, the Congresswoman toured the children’s immigrant facility in Homestead.

Unlike that facility, the tender age shelter houses children under the age of 13 and even some who are under 6-years-old.

She told CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald, at least 10 babies and toddlers taken away from their parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are being housed in “tender age shelters” in Miami-Dade,

She said they are being housed at His House Children’s Home in Miami Gardens and Catholic Charities’ Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children’s Village in Cutler Bay, formerly known as Boys Town.

These facilities are also housing about 88 children ages 6 to 12 who have been separated from their parents, she said.

During Saturday’s tour in Homestead, Sen. Bill Nelson, Rep. Darren Soto, Rep. Frederica Wilson and Rep. Ted Deutch joined Rep. Wasserman Schultz.

The Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children houses more than 1,000 children between the ages of 13-17. Although the vast majority arrived in the United States without relatives, the facility holds about 70 who had been separated from their families at the Mexican border under President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration. The children are waiting to be reunited with their families or paired with a sponsor in the U.S.

The lawmakers gave the facility good marks for cleanliness and care of children, but they say they are still alarmed by the lack of a federal plan to reunite youngsters with their families after being separated from them.

It’s the same facility where she and Nelson were refused entry on June 19. She told reporters Saturday that they should have been allowed access when they first went to the facility and being told to return later prevented them, as members of Congress, from performing their duty to oversee government operations.

She said at most they should have been kept out for a few hours and she plans to introduce legislation Monday that would allow lawmakers to visit such facilities in a timely fashion, instead of having to give two weeks notice.