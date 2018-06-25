Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The opportunity for shoppers to take their last selfie inside one of the most well-known toy stores in the world is shrinking by the minute.

All Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores will close by Friday, the retailer has announced.

It has been known for several months that the iconic toy store was closing up shop.

Locations have been offering discounts on everything from toys to clothes to the shelving fixtures since the sad announcement was made.

Discounts vary anywhere from 60 to 90 percent off, depending on the location.

Several stores won’t even make it until Friday, with many locations shutting its doors for good on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

At locations in Pembroke Pines and Plantation, the majority of the inside have been closed off with yellow caution tape.

Only a handful of shelves contain toys and games for sale, as everything else has already been sold.