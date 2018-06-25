Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Too often do you hear of a family having issues over finance.

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

In the lawsuit filed earlier this month in a Florida state court, Aldrin asks a judge to remove his son, Andrew, from control of his financial affairs, social media accounts and several nonprofit enterprises.

Aldrin says his daughter, Janice, did not act in his financial interests, and he accuses his manager of fraud.

Aldrin was a member of the Apollo 11 crew which landed the first two humans on the moon. Aldrin joined Neil Armstrong on the lunar surface in 1969.

In a statement, the Aldrin children say they’re saddened by the “unjustifiable” lawsuit.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)