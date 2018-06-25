Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A boat that caught fire off the coast of Fort Lauderdale Monday morning sank in choppy water after the flames were put out.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue’s Fireboat 49 rushed to the scene about a mile offshore around 9:30 a.m.

In video from Twitter, the boat appeared to be fully engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries, according to fire rescue officials but it’s not know if anyone was on the boat when it started to burn.

The vessel, New Latitude, sank in the water, a short time later.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.