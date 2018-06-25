Filed Under:Boat Fire, Fort Lauderdale, Local TV

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A boat that caught fire off the coast of Fort Lauderdale Monday morning sank in choppy water after the flames were put out.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue’s Fireboat 49 rushed to the scene about a mile offshore around 9:30 a.m.

In video from Twitter, the boat appeared to be fully engulfed in flames.

screen shot 2018 06 25 at 10 59 53 am Boat Catches Fire, Sinks Off Coast Of Fort Lauderdale

Boat sinks after catching fire off Fort Lauderdale coastline June 25, 2018 (CBS4)

There were no injuries, according to fire rescue officials but it’s not know if anyone was on the boat when it started to burn.

The vessel, New Latitude, sank in the water, a short time later.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

