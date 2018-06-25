Filed Under:Banksy, Local TV, Paris

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARIS (CBSMiami) — British graffiti artist Banksy is believed to have taken his message on migrants to Paris, with seven new murals.

The works attributed to Bansky have been discovered in recent days, including one near a former centre for migrants at the city’s northern edge that depicts a child spray painting wallpaper over a swastika.

Nicolas Laugero Lasserre, editor of the website Artistikrezo, which broke the story, said he heard a few weeks ago through contacts in the French street art world that Bansky was planning a trip.

He said he started looking for the works and came across the one in the northern Porte de la Chappelle neighborhood.

The same wallpaper stencil was used in a 2009 exposition at the Bristol Museum, he said, describing it as “a real signature.”

Streetart enthusiasts were working to cover the works with plexiglass to protect them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch