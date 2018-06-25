Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARIS (CBSMiami) — British graffiti artist Banksy is believed to have taken his message on migrants to Paris, with seven new murals.

The works attributed to Bansky have been discovered in recent days, including one near a former centre for migrants at the city’s northern edge that depicts a child spray painting wallpaper over a swastika.

Nicolas Laugero Lasserre, editor of the website Artistikrezo, which broke the story, said he heard a few weeks ago through contacts in the French street art world that Bansky was planning a trip.

He said he started looking for the works and came across the one in the northern Porte de la Chappelle neighborhood.

The same wallpaper stencil was used in a 2009 exposition at the Bristol Museum, he said, describing it as “a real signature.”

Streetart enthusiasts were working to cover the works with plexiglass to protect them.