Homestead (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of people hit the streets in Homestead Saturday afternoon to protest the Trump Administration policy that separates children from their parents after entering the United States illegally.

Protestors held up bold signs as they walked about a mile from a local Walmart to a facility housing over a thousand immigrant children.

Officials said at least 70 of the kids were pulled for their parents.

“Some of them will never be back together with their parents, never. Think about that. Think about us as a country doing that. This is a dark day for America,” one protestors said.

Johnny Farias, a local council member, said, “Nobody is allowed to talk to the children. We need to know how the children are feeling. This isn’t political, no matter what anybody else says because there is no humanity in tearing families apart.”

Once protestors reached the facility, they placed stuffed animals at the gate.

They said at the end of the day, they wanted to support the children and anything they might need.

“It’s heartbreaking and I don’t think it really matters if you’re a republican or democrat,” one protestor said. “You have to know in your heart that this is just not okay.”

The Department of Health and Human Services said children, on average, stay at the facility for about 25 days until they are reunited with their families or picked up by a sponsor.