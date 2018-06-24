Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Late Sunday afternoon a bus arrived in Miami Beach, full of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

It’s the first leg of the Florida March For Our Lives ‘Road To Change’ Tour and they have two goals in mind; to hit 27 congressional districts throughout the summer and to get as many people to register to vote as possible.

In the first 15 minutes of their arrival, they caught the attention of two people and both registered to vote on the spot.

“It’s something I have to do, it’s something I should’ve done a while ago, and it’s just to back up the kids,” said Matthew Yeary.

“Everything that’s going on is a big deal to me,” added Leia Montauti.

Lauren Hogg is a student from Stoneman Douglas the sister of shooting survivor and activist David Hogg.

“Our movement derived from what happened at MSD,” she said. “I’m working for them.”

She says the tour is their way of continuing the march for our lives movement.

“March For Our Lives was one day, and it was powerful, but it doesn’t mean anything if you just went out and marched,” she explained. “We need to continue this and we need to march to the polls so they can do that.”

As the afternoon turned into evening, the students walked throughout the area wearing bright yellow shorts, urging people to take the first step to making a change.

Hogg says there are always a few people who feel their voices don’t matter.

Her goal is to prove to them that they do.

“I think we’re showing people that they do have a voice and it’s a privilege as American’s that we have a vote, that we have the power to make change,” she said. “I think we’re just showing people that they can too.”

Sunday’s event ran from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Their next Florida stop for the Road to Change is Monday in Fort Myers at the FGCU Cohen Center Ballroom at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Florida tour, click here.