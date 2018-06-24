Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami/AP) — Fans of a murdered rap artist continue to mourn in South Florida.

A major public memorial is planned for rising rap star XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed this week.

The family of the 20-year-old rapper whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy announced Saturday that a memorial will be held next Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena in Sunrise, Florida that is home to the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

A flyer posted to XXXTentacion’s Instagram page invites fans to “come say your final goodbye.”

The rapper was fatally shot in his BMW as he left an upscale motorcycle dealership in Florida on Monday. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

XXXTentacion, who sported dreadlocks and facial tattoos, had his second album reach No. 1 in March and had a top 10 hit with “Sad!”

