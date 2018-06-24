Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Every rental car comes with a bill.

Florida’s chief financial officer reimbursed the state for using a state-owned SUV but only after he was questioned about it.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis paid more than $4,000 in May for using a state-owned Chevrolet Tahoe. Spokesman Jon Moore said Patronis stopped using the Tahoe in November, but made the reimbursement months later out of an “abundance of caution.

This payment, however, came right after a reporter asked Patronis about state vehicle use.

Politico reported Patronis’ payment on Friday.

While using the Tahoe in October, Patronis had an accident in Tallahassee and received a ticket.

Patronis was traveling to his political consultant’s office to pick up thank-you cards.

Moore said Patronis paid for the repairs.

