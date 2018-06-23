Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — It’s an eye-opening experience walking in to Chotto Matte, the newest restaurant experience on Lincoln Road. It’s a sight to behold that will have your mouthwatering with all of the delicious dishes on the menu including today’s featured Digital Bite.

This London-based urban, yet modern style restaurant features four cooking sections: Sushi Bar, The Robata, Sautee and Tempura.

The concept of the food is called Nikkei, a combination of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine.

The restaurant features an open kitchen, a retractable roof, palm trees in the floor all centered around a humongous lava rock brought in from Sicily projecting to the ceiling in this modern space.

Back in the kitchen, Executive Sous Chef Josh Walls prepares a special dish for CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo in today’s Digital Bite. It his delicious Nikkei Gyoza, which means Japanese steamed dumpling, made with pork, shrimp and yuca dumplings served with aji amariillo.

The extremely popular Nikkei Gyoza is on the appetizer menu.

Enjoy our weekly Digital Bite in the video above.