PITTSBURGH (CBSMiami) – For the second night in a row, hundreds took to the streets of East Pittsburgh, angered by the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teen.

Demanding justice, they stopped traffic on a major interstate for more than three hours overnight.

It was the culmination of a day of rallies and demonstrations throughout the city.

Police say Antwon Rose, 17, was a passenger in a car that was believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

Cell phone video shows a police officer firing three shots. Rose was hit in the back as he ran away.

Two weapons were found in the vehicle and, according to the county district attorney, while Rose was un-armed he was carrying an empty handgun clip.

The car’s driver was questioned and released. Sources say he was hired by Rose and another suspect who is still at large.

The officer involved has been identified as Michael Rosfeld. He was sworn into the department about 90 minutes before the fatal shooting.

Rosfeld has been placed on unpaid leave.