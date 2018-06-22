Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS LOCAL)— A shocking video of a child’s baptism has gone viral, as it features a priest slapping the child across the face.

The video first gained attention after a Reddit user posted the clip in a subreddit with the title “This happened today in France, I’m really shocked.” The video was posted on YouTube and titled “Un prête gifle un nourrisson lors de son baptême,” which translates to a priest slaps an infant during his baptism.

In the video, the child can be heard crying before the priest slaps the baby around the 24 second mark. The priest then puts the child on his shoulder before the baby is removed from his grasp.

The video has already been viewed over a million times on YouTube. It is not known where in France this baptism took place or what the name of the priest is.