LONDON (CBSMiami/AP) — It had been a magical mystery tour as Paul McCartney led James Corden through his hometown of Liverpool during a “Carpool Karaoke ” segment on CBS’ “The Late Late Show.”

Thursday’s program wraps up a weeklong stay in London and the 76-year-old Beatles legend joined Corden for a drive.

In between songs, McCartney autographs the Penny Lane wall and visits his childhood home.

Corden chokes up as McCartney explains how a dream about his late mother led to the lyrics for “Let It Be.”

“I had a dream in the ’60s where my mom, who died, came to me in the dream and was reassuring me, saying, ‘It’s going to be OK. Just let it be,'” McCartney said. “So I wrote the song ‘Let it Be,’ about positivity.”

The two then launched into an emotional rendition of the iconic song as Corden teared up.

“I can remember my granddad, who was a musician, and my dad, sitting me down and saying, ‘We’re going to play you the best song you’ve ever heard, and I remember them playing me that. If my granddad were here right now, he’d get an absolute kick out of this.”

McCartney responded, “He is.”

The pair ends up at a pub, where Corden serves as bartender and encourages patrons to use the jukebox. When one does, a curtain dropped and revealed McCartney on stage with a band. He sings some of his old hits before inviting Corden onstage for “Hey Jude.”

