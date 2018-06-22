Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people died on Feb. 14, are kicking off their March For Our Lives statewide summer road tour in Parkland Friday.

Known as the “Road to Change,” the statewide tour will take place in tandem with a larger 25-stop nationwide tour, which is already underway. Both road tours are aimed at getting young people educated, registered, and motivated to vote before the mid-term elections.

Friday’s launch party is a community event and open to the public at the Parkland Equestrian Center from 5 – 8pm.

There will be food trucks, carnival games, arts and crafts, a raffle and more.

Students will also announce the schedule for the Florida tour, which is planned for key cities throughout the state.

Student activists taking part in both tours are advocating for stricter gun control laws and registering young people to vote.

The nationwide tour is in Wisconsin now where the Road To Change tour is making three stops. Janesville and Madison on Friday and Milwaukee on Saturday.

The 25-stop national tour began last week in Chicago. Students, like 18-year-old Ryan Deitsch, are targeting communities rocked by gun violence or where lawmakers, supported by the National Rifle Association, are seeking office.

“We need to be able to live out the American dream and if were just being gunned down at 21 or younger we can’t,” said Deitsch. “It’s killing the future of this country.”