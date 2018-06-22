Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – Orlando International Airport is the first in the nation to require a face scan for all passengers arriving and departing on international flights.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the scans will speed up the boarding process and get through Customs quicker.

It involves using facial biometric cameras that can be put near places like departure gates. The cameras verify a passenger’s identity in less than two seconds and the system is 99 percent accurate.

Airport officials say the system will be used to process the five million international travelers that pass through their gates.

U.S. citizens can opt out of the scans.

Critics are concerned about how the data will be handled.

Similar technology is being tested at 13 other airports in the country including Miami International where it used on some departing international flights.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)