Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Gardens Police Chief is joining a grieving mother in appealing for the community’s help following the murder of her 21-year-old son.

The appeal follows a violent week in that city that had several shootings. On Father’s Day, 24-year-old Tristan Hanson was shot and killed and on Thursday, a shooting erupted outside a Family Dollar Store when two men were arguing.

There’s no indication the shootings are connected.

At 10:25 last Saturday morning, Michael Mathis was shot and killed outside a convenience store where he liked to hang out at N.W. 36th Ave. and 191st St. Mathis was an entrepreneur who was two weeks away from his 22nd birthday and was about to start a job.

“This is my son,” said his mother Charmaine Roundtree, whole holding up a police flyer with his photo on it.

Roundtree told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “My family is hurting. I am hurting. But I have to stand strong for Mike. Who did this to Mike? How bad could it be that you would want to take his life. He was not a threat to the community. He was well loved and well liked and well known. Mike was a comedian. He liked to crack jokes and dance.”

It was 10:25 in the morning when the shots were fired.

“The only thing I know is that Mike was standing right here at the convenience store and arguing with someone on the telephone,” said Roundtree.

Police are looking for a 2007-2011 gold Toyota Camry with dark tints whose right front tire is missing a hubcap. A police flyer reveals a photo of it.

Roundtree said “I need answers. Please help. My family needs answers. I am asking you. We are hurting. I am hurting. It has been crazy ever since my son got killed.”

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said “These senseless killings are not making any sense. This man was only 21 years old. When is this going to stop? We have to put the guns down. We have a mother crying here who will never see her son again. I can’t even fathom as a mother what it would be like to lose a child.”

Mathis had two brothers and a sister.

“This is a kid that I am not going to see anymore,” said Roundtree. “He is gone. I need someone to come forward. I need closure. I need us twice for Mike. I need justice for Mike.”

The Miami Gardens Police said it was not known why Mathis was shot and so far there is no description of a shooter or any other suspects.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami Gardens police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There s a reward of up to $3,000.