TALLAHASSEE (AP) — A Florida voting rights group is asking a federal judge to let college campuses be used for early voting sites in this year’s elections.

The League of Women Voters of Florida and several college students sued Secretary of State Ken Detzner over the ban back in May. But on Thursday, attorneys for the group asked for a preliminary injunction that would block the state from enforcing the ban.

Detzner in 2014 told officials in Gainesville that they could not use the University of Florida student union as an early voting location. He said the early voting law does not allow it. The state does allow voting on college campuses during Election Day.

The group suing the state contends he is misinterpreting the law. Gov. Rick Scott’s administration has called the lawsuit “frivolous.”

