Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Broward County middle school teacher accused of some sickening crimes made his first appearance in court Friday.

Ronald Sherman is facing 12 charges related to child pornography.

Investigators say he downloaded and shared images of children, possibly as young as four years old.

Bond was set at $20,0000 for each count.

Sherman taught science at Apollo Middle School in Hollywood.

Deputies say they are not aware of any allegations that he had inappropriate contact directly with children, but they want to hear from anyone with more information on this case.