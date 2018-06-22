Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BALTIMORE (CBSMiami) – A mother and child separated at the U.S.-Mexico border have been reunited.

The Justice Department agreed to release Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia’s son Darwin after she sued in federal court.

Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian told US District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman at a hearing on Thursday that the child would be released.

Mejia-Mejia filed for political asylum after crossing the border with her seven-year-old son following a trek from Guatemala.

Mother and son were reunited in at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

“I started crying when I saw him because he is the only child I have. I thank God because I have him here with me. He is now sad, but nobody is going to separate us again,” she said.

They are expected to travel to Texas, where they will live while her asylum claim is being decided.