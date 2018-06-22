Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins had a twin-sized surprise for underprivileged children Friday evening at their practice facility in Davie.

In partnership with Ashley HomeStore, the team surprised one hundred kids who do not have good sleeping conditions with twin beds decked out in Dolphins bedding.

“Studies show a healthier sleep and rest leads to better education so we’re excited to be apart of this,” said Jason Jenkins, Dolphins VP of Communications.

The kids also got to play games with players, received a locker room tour and enjoyed a dance party with the team’s mascot “T.D.”