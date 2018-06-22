Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another family separation crisis is looming, the end of Temporary Protective Status or TPS for more than 300,000 legal immigrants.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, along with elected officials and community leaders met Friday to discuss TPS in the phase of uncertainty about where our immigration policy is headed.

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of The Family Action Network, says thousands of US-born children will be taken from their families.

“We need comprehensive immigration reform to protect the DACA kids and young leaders, to protect the 120 thousand people. We need a better plan.”

Bastien says the 28,000 children in Florida alone will face the breakup of their families if their parents are forced to leave the country when TPS expires next year.