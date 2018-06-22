Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 reporter Amber Diaz will tour a facility in Homestead which houses hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children, nearly one hundred taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Up until now, the facility has turned away several politicians, including Senator Bill Nelson and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who have requested access.

Friday’s tour comes as questions mount about the children’s fate.

The Trump administration says they’ve been about to reunite approximately 500 of the 2,300 hundred children who were separated from their parents at the border. However, there is no timeline or permanent solution for the rest. The government said they are in the process of setting up a reunification process in south Texas.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says he’s concerned that the children being housed in the county are not getting the services and support that they need.

In a letter sent to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristjen Nielsen, Gimenez offered to help the government provide care for the children.

“We’re extending out hand trying to help those minors that are in the Homestead facility with the county services that we can give them,” said Mayor Gimenez.

The Mayor lists the services available to the children such as providing assessments by licensed clinicians and counseling, providing children with indoor and outdoor physical recreation activities and programs, and cultural and arts programs among others.

In his letter, Gimenez said he immigrated to this country as a young child and he feels very strongly that the children being held here should be treated with humanity and dignity.