FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An alleged bank robber on the run from police gets nabbed by the FBI after leading police on a chase that ended in a rollover wreck in Fort Lauderdale.

Oscar Rivas, 26, was arrested by the FBI on federal bank robbery charges for his alleged involvement in the robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1051 NW 14th Street in Miami on Friday morning.

Soon after the robbery, Rivas led officers from Miami-Dade and BSO on a pursuit in Broward County that ended on westbound I-595 near the northbound Turnpike off ramp when he lost control of the car and it flipped over, according to the FBI.

Nobody was hurt in the accident, including Rivas, but traffic was tied up for a while.

No shots were fired.

Nobody was hurt in the armed bank robbery either.

Rivas is in federal custody.

Investigating agencies include the City of Miami Police Department, Miami Dade Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force and the FBI.