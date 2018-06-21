Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a violent robbery that was caught on camera.

The robbery occurred in the 600 block of West Flagler Street last week.

Police say the victim lost consciousness during a physical altercation and was robbed of his wallet.

Police are looking for the thief and two accomplices. Authorities gave the following description of the suspects:

Suspect 1: Male, 49 to 50 years of age, approximately 5’7 to 5’8, approximately 160 pounds, short gray hair, clean shaven, last seen wearing wired glasses with a light-colored baseball cap, black shirt and jeans.

Suspect 2: Male, 20 to 21 years of age, approximately 5’6 to 5’7, approximately 150 pounds, faded hair, clean shaven, white t-shirt and red basketball shorts.

Suspect 3: Male, 18 to 19 years of age, approximately 5’3 to 5’4, approximately 150 pounds, mushroom haircut, clean shaven, last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at (305) 603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877).