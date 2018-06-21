Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating two different shootings Thursday afternoon.

Police said three people were shot on the 2300 block of Northwest 180 Terrace and had to be taken to the hospital.

Police arrived at the scene to find two people shot, a third victim was later found and was also transported to a local hospital.

Police said the victims were standing in front of their house when two individuals walked up to them and began shooting.

Images from CBS News Chopper 4 showed multiple bullet markers at the scene of the shooting.

Police have vague descriptions of the suspects.

Earlier in the day, there was a report of another shooting at a Family Dollar store on the 1900 block of Northwest 27 Ave., police said.

Police said a male was shot in front of the store and transported to a local hospital.

Authorities said, “Two males were involved in an argument which escalated outside of the store. One male shot the other and fled the scene on foot to the rear of the plaza.”

The suspect in that shooting is described as a male approximately 5’9l and in his early to mid-twenties.

No additional information was immediately available.