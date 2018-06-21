Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Congress is taking up two different immigration bills in the House of Representatives Thursday that will try to find a permanent solution to the separation of families at the border.

It’s unclear, however, whether either has enough support to pass.

Of the two bills, one is a hardline conservative measure that cuts immigration across the board, even legal immigration. The other is a GOP compromise bill negotiated between conservative and moderate Republicans in the House.

“What we want to do is just get something that can move forward and we’re right here. This is the closest we’ve been since I’ve been up here to actually have immigration reform and to get us forward and to move us off this topic that we’ve just been spinning our wheels on,” said Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-OK.

Trump has said he will sign either bill that passes out of Congress. The GOP leadership has put its support behind the compromise bill.

“We are hopeful that we can get to the number we need to pass the bill. This is what is, what’s going to help the immigration puzzle in this country. DACA, border security, and end this practice of family separation in a definitive way,” said Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-FL/

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order that temporarily ends the separation of families at the border, but it lasts only 20 days which gives Congress less than three weeks to find a permanent solution.

“I think the President is trying to address the issue in a compassionate way and trying to do what he can from an executive standpoint, but it has to be addressed legislatively,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC.

It may also be up to Congress to find a legislative fix for the children already separated at the border. The President’s executive order does not apply to the 2,300 children already taken from their parents.

Trump expressed frustration with Congress Thursday morning, questioning what good it will do to pass an immigration bill in the House if it can’t pass the Senate. He once again called on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to end the Senate filibuster rules.