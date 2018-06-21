Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Lake Worth woman is accused of pointing a laser light at a Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was patrolling during a power outage.

PBSO officials said in a news release that 33-year-old Jacqueline Robledo of Lake Worth was arrested and charged with misuse of a laser lighting device.

Authorities said the pilot received immediate medical attention and does not appear to be injured.

Sheriff’s officials said there has been an ongoing problem with misuse of laser lights being pointed toward cockpits of aircraft landing at nearby Palm Beach International Airport.

The FAA, NTSB and FBI have been notified of the incident.

Robledo is being held on a $3,000 bond.

