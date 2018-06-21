Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON (CBSMiami) – A woman who survived a kidnapping attempt in Massachusetts says she didn’t want to go down without a fight.

A convicted rapist went after her while she was jogging in Bridgewater last Sunday.

“I am doing okay, doing as well as I can be,” said the woman.

The 37-year-old woman, who didn’t want to be identified, spoke about the attack for the first time on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of things I wanted to do but the most important was not let him get me in that vehicle,” she said.

The woman said she was jogging around 7:30 a.m. when, without warning a stranger, who was a convicted rapist, got out of his car and tried to kidnap her in what became a very violent struggle.

“Unfortunately he grabbed my forearms and that was the moment I was like, ‘This is happening, you can’t deny it, this is happening’,” she said.

The woman said her defensive instinct kicked in immediately and she fought back with everything she had, knowing her life was on the line.

“The next thought, which I’m glad I had, was you’re not going to let this happen. This isn’t how your story ends,” she said.

Fortunately, she said, two good Samaritans saw what was happening and stopped to help, which she believes scared the suspect away. That gave her time to call 911 and get his license plate number.

“I tried to memorize it but I was in a state of mind where that wasn’t going well so I had my phone and took a picture of it,” she said.

Now, she said, she’s trying to ease her way back into running.

“I don’t want to allow anyone to take that away from me,” she said.

The suspect, Gordon Lyons, was arrested partly thanks to the picture of his license plate. He’s now facing several charges and is held without bail.