Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – An inside look at a government shelter for unaccompanied migrant children in Homestead paints a very different picture from images of children being held at facilities in Texas.

On Thursday, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released the video and says it was recorded Wednesday.

Approximately 1,000 children are being held at the shelter, nearly 100 of them were separated from their families while trying to cross the U.S. southern board.

On the video children, whose faces are not shown to protect their privacy, are show painting and doing what appears to be classwork, even working on math problems on a board. Children are also seen playing basketball and apparently getting a medical checkup.

The video also shows a dining hall with colorful characters and signs showing the menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Children are seen having what appear to be nutritious meals and you see bunk beds and even a barbershop.

The images from the Homestead facility are in stark contrast to a government-provided video of a facility in Texas where children and adults are kept in a cage-like setting.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson says she’s going to tour the facility on Saturday. It’s not clear if she’s received permission and will be allowed in unlike Senator Bill Nelson and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz who were denied entry on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the House Appropriations Committee accepted an amendment offered by Wasserman Schultz to allow members of Congress to visit facilities where migrant children are being held.

“Every American deserves to know what is going on inside these facilities. I hope the Trump Administration will hear the strong message the Appropriations Committee sent today and allow Members of Congress to do our jobs,” said Wasserman Schultz in a statement.

On Tuesday, after being denied entry, Wasserman Schultz said she planned to return as early as next Monday to get a first-hand look inside the Homestead facility.

At least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since the zero-tolerance immigration policy went into effect earlier this year.