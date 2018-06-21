Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There will be a hearing Thursday in the case of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Lawyers for Cruz, 19, will be in court to ask the judge to preserve most of the evidence in the case. The defense wants to have investigators keep materials, such as field notes, that may have some bearing on the case.

The motion does not object to the destruction of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High building where 17 people were killed in the Valentine’s day shooting.

CBSMiami.com will stream that hearing live. It’s scheduled to start around 1:30 p.m.