strong>Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 250 children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border are now being housed in three facilities in South Florida.

Blindsided by their arrival, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen demanding more information on the children.

Carvalho said the district will have the responsibility of providing them with an education.

“My question to those who have separated these children from their parents is have you been providing them a fair, free, high-quality public education,” he said.

Carvalho is diving straight into the controversy unfolding at a facility in Homestead where it’s estimated hundreds of school-age immigrant children are being held, some who were forcibly separated from their parents.

“It is not just, it is immoral and this practice, this policy, needs to end,” he said.

Carvalho’s blistering letter to Nielsen about being kept out of the loop asked, in part, why the district had not received any communication from the federal government nor provisions to educate the children brought here.

He noted that the state’s constitution requires that all children be provided a public education while they are here.

“I can tell you that during the 2015-2016 school year we were experiencing the influx of kids from Central America, we were notified by the federal government and we had provided, then and now still, educational services to kids in two different entities. His House in Miami Gardens where we have about 150 kids, we have deployed seven teachers and counselors to provide educational services and support for those kids. And Boys Town in Cutler Bay where we provided education to about 130 kids through five different teachers,” said Carvalho. “What’s different this time? Are these kids not children of the same God. Why weren’t we notified?”

Just after noon, President Donald Trump announced that he would be signing a measure that would stop the practice of separating children from their families at the border. An estimated, 2,400 hundred who have been separated from their families or crossed the border alone are being held at U.S. detention facilities.