MIAMI (CBSMiami) — On Wednesday, Florida Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio addressed the topic of immigrant families on Twitter.

“Returning to a policy that only adults with children are released would create an incentive to bring kids. Yes separating families is cruel, but so is a policy that encourages parents to bring their kids on a dangerous journey. Instead lets #Detain and Maintain families together,” Rubio said in a tweet.

President Trump’s immigration policies have drawn intense scrutiny following reports of forced separation of migrant children from their parents. Thousands of children, separated from their parents, are being held in government-run facilities.

On Tuesday, Rubio tweeted, “Let’s change the law so we can hold families together while awaiting expedited hearings.”

Earlier Rubio had also said in a tweet, “If every Senator is willing to support it by unanimous consent, the Senate could pass a bill, before the end of the week, that would allow families charged with illegal entry to be kept together while awaiting an expedited hearing. I truly hope that is what we do.”