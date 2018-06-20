Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WENATCHEE, Wash. (KDKA/CBS LOCAL) – There’s no doubt that seat belts save lives, and one state trooper posted a photo on social media showing just how important they are.

Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore posted this incredible photo on Twitter.

No, that’s “not a tattoo” Trooper Moore says.

That’s actually an impression of a seat belt on a man’s skin after he was involved in an accident.

"Not A Tattoo" Driver was lucky to receive only minor injuries after being involved in a collision w/o wearing a seat belt. Here's proof it was hanging by his side! #BuckleUp It could save your life! pic.twitter.com/KcMebUneLA — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) June 20, 2018

Moore says the driver was lucky to only receive minor injuries after being involved in a collision without wearing a seat belt. The accident happened June 1 on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum in Washington State.

The man tried to tell troopers that he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision.

“Here’s proof, it was hanging by his side,” Trooper Moore said. “That’s not the seat belt mark we were expecting.”

Moore says the driver paid a fine for failure to wear a seat belt and an improper turn.

He ends his post by saying to buckle up, it could save your life.