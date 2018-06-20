Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) — Kensington Palace has announced the christening date for Prince Louis of Cambridge, the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The eight-week old Prince Louis will be christened Monday July 9 at the Chapel Royal, St. James’s Place, London. It’s the same place where his older brother George was baptized.

Their sister, Charlotte, had her christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Prince Louis will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the most reverend Justin Welb, who also christened George and Charlotte and most recently officiated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Prince Louis was born on April 23.