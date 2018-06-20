Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSMiami/AP) — A video game protested by survivors and family members of those who were killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High has lost the ability to sell the game online after being dumped by PayPal.

Acid Software said Tuesday that purchases of “Active Shooter” were temporarily suspended as it tried to resolve the issues with PayPal. Acid’s Twitter postings included the hashtags “QuitCensoringUs” and “FreedomOfExpression.”

A PayPal spokeswoman said Wednesday it doesn’t allow its services to be used to promote violence.

The “Active Shooter” game allows players to participate in simulated school shootings. It is branded as a “SWAT simulator” that allows players to choose between being an active shooter terrorizing a school or the SWAT team responding to the shooting.

The game has drawn complaints by anti-gun violence advocates including parents of children killed in school shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut.

Acid recently had to set up new websites after video game marketplace Steam and crowdfunding site Indiegogo removed “Active Shooter” from its sites.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)