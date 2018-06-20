Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TUMWATER (CBSMiami) – An armed off-duty paramedic, who is also a pastor, is being hailed as a hero after he shot and killed a shooting suspect at a Washington state Walmart.
The good Samaritan is now coming forward to share his story.
Emotions overwhelmed David George Wednesday morning as he identified himself as the person who shot and killed a suspected gunman at a Tumwater, Washington Walmart.
“This was a traumatic experience for us and all those involved,” he said.
George described the chaotic Sunday afternoon, when he and his family were shopping about 60 miles south of Seattle.
“As a volunteer firefighter I have received active shooter training,” George explained. “I was sure what I heard was gunshots.”
Police say 44-year old Tim Day went on a shooting and carjacking spree.
He tried to carjack a couple in the Walmart parking lot, critically shooting the driver.
George says he then saw Day try to carjack another person and that’s when he shot and killed him.
“I carry a firearm for the same reason I carry a first aid bag,” he said. “Hoping not to use them but being prepared nonetheless.”
George is a local pastor, and volunteer firefighter and EMT who rushed to help the injured driver, Ricky Fievez.
Fievez’s son says the Good Samaritan’s quick-actions saved his dad’s life.
“That bystander who shot him is a hero,” said Tyler Fievez. “That guy could have killed both my parents plus plenty more people.”
Police say Day tried to carjack at least six people before his rampage came to an end.
George says he has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting and needed time to process the events before coming public.
Police say the suspect is a convicted criminal who managed to get a gun from his finance.
Where are the cry baby anti-gun nuts? They believe that jack wagons like this dead AH should be able to kill and carjack and no one should dare actual use a gun against evil.
Oh, they’re coming. The story just hasn’t been posted on any of their insane-lefty-whackjob blogs yet. It won’t be posted until their puppetmasters have formulated the talking point for it. Once it’s posted, with insane-lefty-whackjob talking points, their comments will flood in.
It’s true – as soon as they can figure out an angle (ie: distortion, lies, deflection), the memo will go out and they’ll all be singing from the same hymnal.
from his finance? $$
The hand of god! 😀
You mean “God”.
He shot down one, he shot down two,
Now tell me what the ____ am I supposed to do
Amen!!
“You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also. And if anyone wants to sue you and take your shirt, hand over your coat as well.” – Matthew 5:38-40
“But if they try to take your car, murder them.” – this fake pastor
It’s people like you who take Scripture out of context and render it unusable. Jesus never, never told anyone NOT to defend themselves (and others) from someone who wants to kill them! Jesus also told His disciples to sell their coats and buy a sword! Since you’re quoting scripture, allow me to quote one (from memory)…”Study to shew thyself approved unto God; a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. 2 Timothy 2:15
The pastor did what he had to do to stop this lunatic from harming many innocent people, and frankly, I personally regard the death of this violent carjacker as absolutely no loss! The world is a better place because Tim Day is not in it.
Money says you have never been in a church. I assume you would have preferred the perp be allowed to continue killing. Satanist much?
Go away Soros Troll.
You make a good point but I believe it doesn’t apply in this case. The verse specifically refers to a response to evil perpetrated against the Christian. The principle behind the command is that a saved individual should always take the opportunity to demonstrate mercy, even if it means he will be “harmed” because the Christian really has nothing to fear or lose. God can draw a lost soul by using an act of amazing mercy. The pastor was a bystander stopping evil against another. I believe that is the kind and loving thing to do to potential victims in this case. As a Christian, I can’t really imagine standing by and watching someone attack and murder another when I knew I could stop it. Can you?
I think Jesus would agree there’s a YUGE difference between a slap on the cheek and a controlled pair to the chest.
Nice job, thanks for looking out others, especially those that cannot defend themselves.
About 100,000 times a year, people with guns STOP criminals sometimes by just brandishing a gun.
Good work Pastor George!
When seconds count, the authorities are always just minutes away.
Hogg would’ve peed on him . . . not the perp . . . the pastor . . .
Stories like this should be listed under “Civic Improvements”.
The preacher didn’t know what he was doing, the gun deserves all of the praise because people don’t save people, only guns save people.
Good job preacher. Guy got to hell a little quicker than he planned.