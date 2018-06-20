Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida mayor will visit the Tornillo, Texas port of entry this Thursday as part of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ protest of the Trump administration’s policy of separating families under the guise of zero tolerance.

“I think it’s horrific. I mean as a parent I think it’s unconscionable and I’m going up to Tornillo through El Paso because I was called by the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Steve Benjamin, to form a non-partisan, bipartisan group of mayors that are problem solvers to speak coherently and straight about this policy,” said

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Tomorrow I am participating in a mission to see firsthand what is happening to immigrant families at the US-Mexico border. I am joining Columbia, South Carolina Mayor and President of the @usmayors, @SteveBenjaminSC, and other mayors from across the country. pic.twitter.com/sMla9RKvRW — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) June 19, 2018

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, who serves on the Conference of Mayors’ advisory board, was originally scheduled to join his fellow mayors in Texas but has decided not to make the trip. He said he understands the issue has gone beyond politics, it’s about people.

“I was going to actually be separated from my son and not know where he was, and not know when I was going to see him, lets just think about that for a second.

It was revealed Tuesday, that one of three temporary shelters that house children separated from the families on the border was in Miami Gardens. The other two are in Homestead and Cutler Bay.

Gilbert said his presence is needed in the city, or else he would have gone to Texas. He added that he’ll be with them in spirit.

“I just want you to look at the pictures of the kids in those rooms and superimpose your child’s face on them. And then ask yourself how would I want to be treated,” said Gilbert.

Last week, during its annual meeting, the U.S. Conference of Mayors unanimously passed a resolution which strongly opposed the separating children from their families at the border. It called on the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice to immediately reverse the policy and allow families caught crossing the border to remain together as they are processed.

Gilbert said the separations will have a long-term effect on the children who are fleeing from dangerous conditions in their own countries.

The resolution also urged Congress to take action immediately to prohibit the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security from separating families at the border.