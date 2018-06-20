Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Drones, Local TV, Technology

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is now employing some new high tech help.

They’ve unveiled several new “unmanned aerials system units” – better known as drones.

The sheriff’s office now has a fleet of nearly 30 drones, some of which are specialized to fly in the rain or carry a payload. They’re also being utilized by the fire rescue personnel.

‘We’re also using them for locating missing persons, search and rescue with fire rescue, and also structure fires, hazmat spills, technical rescue calls,” said a fire rescue spokesman, “So a lot of public safety applications.”

The sheriff’s office has 24 FAA-certified unmanned aircraft pilots and plans to train 15 more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch