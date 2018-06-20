Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is now employing some new high tech help.

They’ve unveiled several new “unmanned aerials system units” – better known as drones.

The sheriff’s office now has a fleet of nearly 30 drones, some of which are specialized to fly in the rain or carry a payload. They’re also being utilized by the fire rescue personnel.

‘We’re also using them for locating missing persons, search and rescue with fire rescue, and also structure fires, hazmat spills, technical rescue calls,” said a fire rescue spokesman, “So a lot of public safety applications.”

The sheriff’s office has 24 FAA-certified unmanned aircraft pilots and plans to train 15 more.