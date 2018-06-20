By Katherine Bostick



While many different types of produce can be bought at grocery stores across the nation, farmers’ markets usually have a fresher and wider selection of locally grown fruits and vegetables. The prices at a farmer’s market are often cheaper than supermarkets as well. Check out this short list of farmers’ markets in South Florida. This list is not all-inclusive so be sure to check your local area for any farmers’ markets that were not listed here.

Sam and Philly’s

16790 S.W. 177th Ave.

Miami, FL 33187

(305) 233-3276

www.samandphillys.com

Sam and Philly’s is located in Miami/Dade County’s farming community. The sell fresh fruits and vegetables that are in season. During the growing season, visitors can pick their own veggies right off the vine or purchase the one that were hand-picked earlier in the day. Homemade jams, jellies, pickles, and other handmade items can be purchased at this farmer’s market. Visitors can even get the recipes and make their own jams, jellies, and such using the same recipes Sam and Philly’s owners use. This market is open Monday – Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Robert Is Here



Homestead, FL 33034

(305) 246-1592

This family-owned and operated business has an animal farm for the kiddies, a play area, and picnic tables. Families can go pick their own fresh vegetables or shop for their veggies at the store. Robert’s even has homemade milkshakes, smoothies, and honey for sale. Most of the vegetables for sale here are grown right on the premises, while some are grown on other local farms. In addition to locally grown fruits and vegetables, exotic fruits like Asian guavas can also be found here. Also, try the alligator jerky or avocado honey. This venue is open seven days a week from 8 a.m until 7 p.m.

Yellow Green Farmers’ Market

1940 N. 30th Road

Hollywood, FL 33021

(954) 513-3990

Over 300 booths are located in this 100,000 square foot building. Each space is rented by local farmers, craftsmen, and artisans. Fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as homemade foodstuffs, fresh fish and stone crabs, chickens, and turkeys. There are also potted plants and flowers for sale, Amish butter, natural juices, smoothies, and much more available for purchase at this venue. The market is only open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Criswell Farm and Market

24 N.W. 6th Ave.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311

(954) 667-7611

Criswell Farms may not be as large as some of the other farmers markets on this list, but the friendly staff, the farms kitty cat, and the fact that this place is open from mid-August through May make it a great place to shop. This venue is also open Thursday through Sunday, which is perfect for those who want fresh vegetables before the weekend. Visitors can find fresh eggs, homemade jams and jellies, tarts, funnel cakes, and more. Criswell Farms even offers classes on growing your own vegetables.

Grandma’s Garden

18001 S.W. 177th Ave.

Miami, FL 33187

(305) 971-6020

While Grandma’s Garden doesn’t offer a large variety of vegetables, this place offers so much more. Watermelon, tomatoes, beans, peppers, and fresh herbs are available in the u-pick garden. Raw honey, freshly boiled peanuts, homemade salsa’s and guacamole, and some of the best milkshakes in the area can be found here. Grandma’s Garden is reported to have the best strawberry milkshake in the area. Pick up a strawberry milkshake and decide for yourself if that claim is valid!

