MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some Miami-Dade residents are voting for a new county commissioner Tuesday.

There is a runoff election to fill the empty District 5 seat previously held by Bruno Barreiro, who resigned to run for U.S. Congress.

The two candidates are Zoraida Barreiro, the ex-commissioner’s wife and Eileen Higgins, a marketing executive.

Higgins finished first in the four-candidate primary in May and Barreiro came in second but neither received 50-percent of the total vote prompting the run-off race.

Residents who live in parts of Miami Beach, Brickell, Little Havana, Coral Way, and West Flagler will be able to vote. District 5 has about 95,000 registered voters, roughly 7 percent of the county’s voter total. The winner will finish out Barreiro’s remaining two years on the 13-seat commission.

Polls are open until 7:00 p.m.

To see a map of the district, click here.

There are 34 polling places in District 5 for the special election. For a list of locations, click here.