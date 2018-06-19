Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Fire Rescue pulled the body of a man from the Miami River early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. they received a call about a person in the water at the Northwest 22nd Avenue Bridge.

When fire rescue arrived they found the body floating in the river near 2312 NW North River Drive.

“They were able to retrieve the lifeless body of a man who appears to be Hispanic and brought him over to the boat ramp,” said Miami police Officer Kenia Fallat.

The man appeared to be in his late 20s, she added.

“Detectives have not observed any signs of blunt trauma but that’s something that needs to be finally determined by the medical examiner since we cannot confirm how long he was in the water,” said Fallat.

Miami police said there was an empty boat found nearby but are not sure it’s connected to the man.