CORAL GABLES – The University of Miami officially introduced its new head baseball coach Tuesday. Gino DiMare is the 10th head baseball coach in program history.

Current and former Hurricanes baseball players, invited guests, staff and Canes fans made up a crowd of more than 200 people in attendance for DiMare’s introductory luncheon and press conference at the Newman Alumni Center.

“There was no question at any point that he was the right person to grab the baton from Coach [Jim] Morris and carry on this program,” Athletic Director Blake James said of DiMare. “I am excited to continue to support him and his efforts with our baseball team and there isn’t a better person to be leading us.”

DiMare has more than 20 years of experience with the Hurricanes baseball program, having played for College Baseball Hall of Fame coach Ron Fraser from 1989-92 and having served as an assistant on Jim Morris’ staff for 19 seasons — including the 1999 and 2001 national championship teams. Since 2011, DiMare has served as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator in addition to his duties working with Miami’s hitters and outfielders.

“I’ve been here a long time,” DiMare said. “This is my 20th year as a coach here and now to be the head coach here, after playing for Coach Fraser and working with Coach Morris for so many years, it’s a little strange. But, to tell you the truth, I’m very excited.”

As recruiting coordinator, DiMare helped recruit and coach Major League Baseball players such as Yonder Alonso, Ryan Braun, Jon Jay, Gaby Sanchez, Danny Valencia and Jemile Weeks.

Since DiMare joined the Hurricanes staff in 1997, 138 Hurricanes have been selected in the MLB Draft and 24 have reached the Major Leagues. Players coached by DiMare have combined to make 11 MLB All-Star teams, win one National League MVP Award, one National League Rookie of the Year Award and won five World Series titles.

DiMare’s offensive teams also proved to be some of the best in the history of the Hurricanes program. Nine of the top-10 team batting averages in program history are from teams with DiMare on the coaching staff.

Miami has had multiple national and ACC award winners under DiMare’s tutelage, including 1998 Golden Spikes Award winner Pat Burrell, 2016 Johnny Bench Award winner Zack Collins and Braun, who was the 2005 ACC Player of the Year.

DiMare has long been associated with the Miami baseball program. First, he was a fan as a kid growing up in South Florida. Then, DiMare was a player for the Hurricanes following a stellar career at Miami Westminster Christian. He was a standout outfielder for the Canes from 1989-92, with a career batting average of .290. DiMare currently ranks among UM’s leaders in career games played (243), career stolen bases (93) and total sacrifices (36). In 1991, DiMare led the Hurricanes with a .353 batting average.

“It probably starts back growing up here in Miami and coming to the games here and being a fan of the Canes and getting a chance to play here,” DiMare said of his path to head coach. “Coach Fraser gave me the chance to play here many years ago and I know Coach Morris, for many years, said he liked to hire Miami guys. I can only think if I didn’t make the decision to come here where I’d be right now. A lot of things have taken place going back to when I made that decision at 18 years old that got me to where I am now.”

Following his career in Coral Gables, he was signed as a free agent by the Boston Red Sox. He played the 1992-93 seasons in the Red Sox minor league system in Winter Haven and Ft. Lauderdale. Upon returning to Miami, DiMare spent the 1996 season as an assistant coach at Westminster, which went on to win a high school national championship. DiMare then returned to UM in 1997 and was a volunteer coach for three seasons in charge of outfielders and base running.

DiMare currently resides in Miami with his wife Denise and four daughters: Nicolette, Gianna, Giselle and Gina.