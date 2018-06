Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five people are recovering in the hospital after an early-morning accident in Hialeah.

CBS News Chopper 4 was over the scene of the head-on collision at West 6th Avenue and West 84th street.

Hialeah fire rescue says four teens were in one of the cars and one adult in the other.

Three people had to be flown to the hospital.

No word on their conditions.