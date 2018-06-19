Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Henry de Jesus Lopez Londoño was sentenced Monday to 31 years in prison for importing multi-ton quantities of cocaine into the United States.

According to a press release from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the 47-year-old Colombian drug kingpin was found guilty of “Conspiring to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine with the knowledge that it would be unlawfully imported into the United States.”

Lodoño was sentenced to 372 months in prison, to be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

The DEA says evidence in the case showed that Londoño was a leader of the Urabeños, one of Colombia’s largest and most dangerous drug cartels.

Londoño was responsible for trafficking over 60,000 kilograms (13,2277 pounds) of cocaine, according to the DEA.