Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police officers spent several hours investigating what they described as a possible bomb threat.

According to police, the Miami-Dade County Children’s Courthouse and the City of Miami Police Department had been evacuated as a precaution while also asking the public to avoid an area of Brickell Avenue that was connected to the investigation.

Just after 5 p.m. Police gave an update that people were being allowed back into both buildings.

Approximately three hours later, Police tweeted that the two scenes had been cleared and roads were being reopened.

The addresses for the possible threats were 401 Northwest 2nd Avenue and 777 Brickell Avenue in Downtown Miami.

Miami Police had K-9 units from its department, as well as units from Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade School’s PD, searching the buildings at the above addresses.